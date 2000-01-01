Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1225)

APAC company
Market Info - 1225

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1225

  • Market CapHKD292.510m
  • SymbolSEHK:1225
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG5454H1135

Company Profile

Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd manufactures and sells medical products and plastic toys. The company's segments include Medical products and plastic toys, Trading of garments, Securities brokerage, and Money lending business and other financial services.

