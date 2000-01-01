Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1225)
- Market CapHKD292.510m
- SymbolSEHK:1225
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINBMG5454H1135
Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd manufactures and sells medical products and plastic toys. The company's segments include Medical products and plastic toys, Trading of garments, Securities brokerage, and Money lending business and other financial services.