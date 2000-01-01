Company Profile

Les Agences De Papa is engaged in the real estate industry in France. It is a low-cost digital real estate agency with a fixed price commission, regardless of the sale price of the property. It is mainly involved in the real estate market residential (sale and rental) which generates about two-thirds of agency revenues. The balance comes from activities in business and retail real estate and in management of condominiums or rental properties.