Les Agences De Papa Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:MLPAP)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLPAP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLPAP
- Market Cap€259.920m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLPAP
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0014003I41
Company Profile
Les Agences De Papa is engaged in the real estate industry in France. It is a low-cost digital real estate agency with a fixed price commission, regardless of the sale price of the property. It is mainly involved in the real estate market residential (sale and rental) which generates about two-thirds of agency revenues. The balance comes from activities in business and retail real estate and in management of condominiums or rental properties residential (sale and rental) which generates about two-thirds of agency revenues. The balance comes from activities in business and retail real estate and in the management of condominiums or rental properties.