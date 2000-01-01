Les Maisons d'Aujourd'hui (EURONEXT:MLMAI)

European company
Market Info - MLMAI

Company Info - MLMAI

  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLMAI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010515742

Company Profile

Les Maisons d'Aujourd'hui is engaged in the construction and marketing of individual houses. It offers various types of houses, including Tradition, a range of traditional buildings, and Tendance, holiday-style homes.

