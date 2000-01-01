Les Nouveaux Constructeurs (EURONEXT:LNC)

European company
  • Market Cap€753.520m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:LNC
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004023208

Company Profile

Les Nouveaux Constructeurs is engaged in the promotion of new housing and offices in France and in two European countries, Germany and Spain.

