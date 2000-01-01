Les Nouveaux Constructeurs (EURONEXT:LNC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LNC
- Market Cap€753.520m
- SymbolEURONEXT:LNC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINFR0004023208
Company Profile
Les Nouveaux Constructeurs is engaged in the promotion of new housing and offices in France and in two European countries, Germany and Spain.