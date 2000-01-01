LES TOQUES BLANCHES DU MONDE SA (EURONEXT:MLTBM)
- Market Cap€12.150m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLTBM
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINFR0011668821
Company Profile
LES TOQUES BLANCHES DU MONDE SA operates professional network of chefs, pastry chefs and wine waiters. The Company's principle activity is the selection of the finest and exceptional food products that represent the gastronomy of various countries.