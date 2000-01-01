LES TOQUES BLANCHES DU MONDE SA (EURONEXT:MLTBM)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLTBM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLTBM

  • Market Cap€12.150m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLTBM
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011668821

Company Profile

LES TOQUES BLANCHES DU MONDE SA operates professional network of chefs, pastry chefs and wine waiters. The Company's principle activity is the selection of the finest and exceptional food products that represent the gastronomy of various countries.

Latest MLTBM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .