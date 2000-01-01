Les Verandas 4 Saisons SA (EURONEXT:MLV4S)

European company
Market Info - MLV4S

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLV4S

  • Market Cap€3.630m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLV4S
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBE6201089735

Company Profile

Les Verandas 4 Saisons SA engages in the design of porches. Its activities are organized around two product families: wood and aluminum porches and solar porches. The Company also offers accessories, such as grids, hangers and decorative facades.

