Leslies Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LESL)
North American company
Company Info - LESL
- Market Cap$4.100bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:LESL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5270641096
Company Profile
Leslies Inc is a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand offering a comprehensive assortment of more than 30,000 products across chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, and safety, recreational, and fitness related products. The company offers its products and services for Residential Pool, Residential Spa, Professional Pool, and Commercial Pool consumers.