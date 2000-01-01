Let's Gowex SA (EURONEXT:ALGOW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALGOW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALGOW
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALGOW
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINES0158252033
Company Profile
Let's Gowex SA is a telecommunication service provider in Spain. Its core business is in regards to internet broadband, information storage, and wireless Internet (WiFi) services.