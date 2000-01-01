Leucrotta Exploration Inc (TSX:LXE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LXE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LXE
- Market CapCAD140.370m
- SymbolTSX:LXE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA52728X2086
Company Profile
Leucrotta Exploration Inc is an oil and natural gas company operating in Canada. It is mainly engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.