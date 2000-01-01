Levi Strauss & Co Class A (NYSE:LEVI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LEVI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LEVI
- Market Cap$10.910bn
- SymbolNYSE:LEVI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINUS52736R1023
Company Profile
Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.