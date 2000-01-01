Leviathan Gold Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:LVX)

North American company
Market Info - LVX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LVX

  • Market Cap$59.830m
  • SymbolTSX:LVX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA52737K1066

Company Profile

Leviathan Gold Ltd is a gold exploration company. The company is focused on exploring for high grade gold deposits within the prolific Stawell and Bendigo Zones of central Victoria, Australia. The project portfolio includes Timor and Avoca.

