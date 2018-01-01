Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) Share Price

Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp's proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 19 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide.Lexaria Bioscience Corp is a food sciences company. It has two distinct consumer product brands: ViPova and Lexaria Energy. It uses patent pending technology to infuse hemp oil ingredients within lipids in popular foods.