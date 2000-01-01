Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that transform patients' lives. The company commercializes and develops drugs and drug candidates. Its drugs candidates include XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), an orally-delivered small molecule drug, in the United States for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog, or SSA, therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy; Zynquista (sotagliflozin), an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for type 1 diabetes; sotagliflozin as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease; and LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain.Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovery and development of breakthrough treatments for human disease. The company mainly designs and develops drugs for therapeutic areas.