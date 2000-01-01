LexinFintech Holdings Ltd DR (NASDAQ:LX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LX
- Market Cap$2.165bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:LX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINUS5288771034
Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd is an online consumer finance which focuses on serving the credit needs of educated young adults in China.