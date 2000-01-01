Lexington Gold Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:LEX)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LEX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LEX

  • Market Cap£7.190m
  • SymbolLSE:LEX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG5479L1072

Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of its four gold projects in North and South Carolina, USA. The projects are situated in the Carolina Super Terrane and is host to a number of multi-million-ounce mines operated.

Latest LEX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

LEX Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .