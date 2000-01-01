Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land throughout the United States. Lexington primarily owns office, industrial, and retail properties. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises industrial and office space. Lexington derives almost all of its revenue from rental income. About half of this comes from Lexington's office holdings, while its industrial and land and infrastructure assets also represent substantial revenue streams for the company. Lexington serves tenants from a variety of industries. About half of these customers are engaged in long-term leases.Lexington Realty Trust is a REIT that owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. It has equity ownership interests in over 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in around 40 states.