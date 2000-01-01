Company Profile

LG Display is a South Korea-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling TFT-LCD and OLED display panels. The company's products consist of panels for notebook computers, monitors, televisions, smartphones, tablets, and others. The company conducts direct sales through overseas subsidiaries in a number of countries, including the United States, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, China, and Singapore. These subsidiaries conduct sales activities and offer technical support to clients. The company generates the majority of its revenue from overseas markets, with the rest from South Korea.LG Display Co Ltd operates in the consumer electronics industry. Its suite of products comprise of televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and mobile devices.