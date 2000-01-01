Company Profile

LG Electronics is a South Korea-based company that is principally engaged in producing a broad range of electronic products. Its major businesses are the home entertainment segment, which produces and offers TVs, monitors, and digital media products; the mobile communications segment, which produces and sells mobile communications equipment; the home appliance and air solutions segment, which produces and sells washing machines, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, and residential and commercial air conditioners; and the vehicle components segment, which designs and produces automobile parts. The company generates the majority of total revenue from the home entertainment, mobile communications, and home appliance and air solutions segments. It has a business presence around the world.LG Electronics Inc is engaged in the consumer electronics industry. It manufactures and sells mobile phones, TV, AC, refrigerators, washing machines & computers and other home appliances.