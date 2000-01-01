LGL Group Inc (AMEX:LGL)
- Market Cap$43.150m
- SymbolAMEX:LGL
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- ISINUS50186A1088
Company Profile
LGL Group Inc is engaged in the design, manufacturing and marketing of highly-engineered, high-reliability frequency and spectrum control products. Its products used to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits and in the design of high-performance Frequency and Time Reference Standards that form the basis for timing and synchronization in various applications. The firm operates in two segments such as electronic components and electronic instruments.LGL Group Inc is a U.S based holding company. It operates through electronic components segment, which includes all products manufactured and sold by its subsidiaries.