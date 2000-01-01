LH Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1978)

APAC company
Market Info - 1978

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1978

  • Market CapHKD400.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1978
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG547241029

Company Profile

LH Group Ltd is a full service multi-brand restaurant. It operates a diverse portfolio of brands which are self owned or franchised. Some of them are Modern hotpot, Cantonese pot dishes, Cantonese, and others.

