LHC Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LHCG)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LHCG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LHCG

  • Market Cap$6.451bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LHCG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Care Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINUS50187A1079

Company Profile

LHC Group Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies, hospice agencies, and long-term acute care hospitals. The company's home health service locations offer a wide range of services, including skilled nursing, medically-oriented social services and physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Its hospices provide end-of-life care to patients with terminal illnesses through interdisciplinary teams of physicians, nurses, home health aides, counselors, and volunteers. Its other service segments are Home and community based, Facility-based, Hospice and Healthcare Innovations. The company derives most of its revenues from the Home health services.LHC Group Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies, hospice agencies and long-term acute care hospitals.

Latest LHCG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .