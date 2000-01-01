LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LHCG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LHCG
- Market Cap$4.048bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:LHCG
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS50187A1079
Company Profile
LHC Group Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies, hospice agencies, and long-term acute care hospitals. The company's home health service locations offer a wide range of services, including skilled nursing, medically-oriented social services and physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Its hospices provide end-of-life care to patients with terminal illnesses through interdisciplinary teams of physicians, nurses, home health aides, counselors, and volunteers. Its other service segments are Home and community based, Facility-based, Hospice and Healthcare Innovations. The company derives most of its revenues from the Home health services.LHC Group Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies, hospice agencies and long-term acute care hospitals.