LHN Ltd (SEHK:1730)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1730

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1730

  • Market CapHKD291.390m
  • SymbolSEHK:1730
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1AH9000002

Company Profile

LHN Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is organized into three business segments - Space Optimisation, Facilities Management, and Logistics Services.

Latest 1730 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .