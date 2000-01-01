LHT Holdings Ltd (SGX:BEI)

APAC company
Market Info - BEI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BEI

  • Market CapSGD27.150m
  • SymbolSGX:BEI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorLumber And Wood Production
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1BG5000006

Company Profile

LHT Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based company, engaged in manufacturing and trading of wooden pallet and timber related products. Their product line includes ecr/RFID pallets, greenflo door, greenflo flooring, plastic pallet, pinewood.

Latest BEI news

