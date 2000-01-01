Li Auto Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (SEHK:2015)

APAC company
Market Info - 2015

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2015

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2015
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5479M1050

Company Profile

Li Auto Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric SUVs. The company's Li ONE, is a six-seat, large electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions.

Latest 2015 news

