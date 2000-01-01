Li Bao Ge Group Ltd (SEHK:1869)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1869
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1869
- Market CapHKD310.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1869
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINKYG548041022
Company Profile
Li Bao Ge Group Ltd is a Chinese restaurant company. It is engaged in delivering Cantonese cuisine and Chinese banquet and dining services. Its brand name includes Star of Canton and Beijing House.