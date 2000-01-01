Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:LICY)
North American company
Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is a lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler. Its proprietary "Spoke & Hub" recycling process is designed at its Spokes, to process battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries to produce "black mass" and other intermediate products, and at its Hubs, to process black mass to recover raw materials, including but not limited to lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate.