Company Profile

Li & Fung is a Hong Kong-based supply-chain manager that serves retailers globally with sourcing and logistics services. U.S. and European retailers accounted for 66% and 17% of revenue, respectively, in 2017. Founded more than 100 years ago as a trading agent, Li & Fung generated 79% of its operating profit in 2016 from sourcing consumer goods, and the rest from logistics. The firm operates globally, with more than 300 offices and distribution centers in more than 40 countries.Li & Fung Ltd is a Hong Kong-based global supply chain manager that serves retailers globally with sourcing and logistics services. The company is organized into two segments, Trading Network and the Logistics Network.