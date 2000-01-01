Company Profile

Li Ning Co Ltd designs manufacture and market athletic footwear and apparel through a network of 6809 stores (with over 75% of stores located in second- and third-tier cities) in China. Besides its reputable sportswear brand Li Ning, the company's brand portfolio also includes Z-Do, AIGLE, Double Happiness, Lotto and Kason. Most of its sales are generated from mainland China, and its core brand Li Ning represented about 92% of sales in 2008.Li Ning Co Ltd is a sports brand company in China. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of sport-related footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories.