Company Profile

Lian Beng Group Ltd is a Singapore based company operates in construction and related activities. The company has four segments namely, Construction which involves manufacturing of ready-mix concrete, engineering, and leasing of construction machinery; Property Development involves development and construction of properties; Investment Holding consists of investing in residential, light industrial and commercial properties, and Dormitory Business. The company has its presence across Singapore and Australia.Lian Beng Group Ltd is engaged in constructing residential, industrial & commercial properties; provides construction related services; property development, manufactures & supplies ready-mixed concrete, investments in securities & dormitory service.