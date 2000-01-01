Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:980)
Company Profile
Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the operation of stores. The company reportable segments include Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience store chain operation, and Other operations. It generates maximum revenue from Hypermarkets segment. Geographically, it derives revenue from PRC.Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in operation of hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores in China. under brand name Century Mart, Lianhua Supermarket, Hualian Supermarket and Lianhua Quik.