  Market Open Price0.00
  Previous Close0.00
  Volume-
  52w Low/High-
  Last Trade Price0.00
  Bid/Ask Price0.00

  Market CapHKD0.000m
  SymbolSEHK:980
  IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  ISINCNE1000003P2

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the operation of stores. The company reportable segments include Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience store chain operation, and Other operations. It generates maximum revenue from Hypermarkets segment. Geographically, it derives revenue from PRC.Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in operation of hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores in China. under brand name Century Mart, Lianhua Supermarket, Hualian Supermarket and Lianhua Quik.

