Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Ltd designs, develops and markets medical products and medical components. The company focuses on the business sectors of; Medical wearable devices, Smart devices, Smart ecosystem platform and Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSAS) service. The Medical wearable sector focuses on wearable sleep respiratory devices. The company develops and distributes medical devices, focusing primarily on sleep respiratory solutions to OSAS. In the OSAS sector, the company provides examination service to hospitals and medical centers through its developed medical wearable device. It derives revenue from the sale of medical equipment and provision of OSAS diagnostic services. It derives all revenue from China from sales of Medical devices, Respiratory and Oxygen Homecare and Mobile Medicine.Lianluo Smart Ltd design, develop and market its own branded medical products and medical components. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies.