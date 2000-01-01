Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)
- Market Cap$7.610m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LLIT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- ISINVGG5478K1003
Lianluo Smart Ltd design, develop and market its own branded medical products and medical components. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies.