Company Profile

Liaoning Port Co Ltd formerly Dalian Port (PDA) Co Ltd is a China based company providing port and logistic services. It is a comprehensive port operator in Northeast China, mainly engaging in oil/liquefied chemicals terminal and related logistics services, container terminal and related logistics services, automobile terminal and related logistics services, bulk and general cargo terminal and related logistics services, bulk grain terminal and related logistics services, passenger and roll-on, roll-off terminal and related logistics services, and value-added and ancillary port operations.Dalian Port (PDA) Co Ltd is a China based company providing port and logistic services. It operates port in the Three Northeastern Provinces of China.