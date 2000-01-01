Company Profile

Libbey Inc. is a U.S. company that is one of the major global manufacturers and marketers of glass tableware products. These products include glass tableware, ceramic dinnerware, metal flatware, hollowware, and serveware items. These are primarily sold to customers in the foodservice, retail, and business-to-business markets. Apart from its U.S. operations, Libbey has manufacturing subsidiaries in Mexico, Latin America, The Netherlands, Portugal, and China. The firm's operations are divided into the U.S. & Canada unit, Latin America unit, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) unit. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its sales in the U.S. and Canada. The company's core brands include Libbey, Crisa, Royal Leerdam, World Tableware, Syracuse China, and Crisal Glass.