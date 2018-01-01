Interactive Investor
Libertine Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:LIB) Share Price

LIB

Libertine Holdings Ordinary Shares

UK company

Industrials

Specialty Industrial Machinery

Company Profile

Libertine Holdings PLC has developed a technology solution for powertrain OEMs, enabling efficient and clean power generation from renewable fuels. Its linear electrical machines, controls and tools together form a development platform that the group provides to OEM customers for its product development programmes. It provides engineering services and prototype hardware to support OEM customer evaluation of its technology, and incorporation of this technology into customer-led Linear Generator development programmes. The company's main country of operation is the United Kingdom.

