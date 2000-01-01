Company Profile

Liberty Braves Group owns and operates the Major League Baseball (MLB) club, the Atlanta Braves, and Braves Holdings' Development Projects. The firm derives majority revenue from the Baseball operations which include ticket sales, concessions, corporate sales, suites, and premium seat fees, local and national broadcast rights, licensing and other shared Major League Baseball (MLB) revenue streams whereas, its Development operation revenue is derived from the mixed-use facilities which primarily includes rental income.Liberty Braves Group through its subsidiary indirectly owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, the Atlanta Braves' stadium and associated real estate projects.