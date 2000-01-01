Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

North American company
Market Info - BATRA

Company Info - BATRA

  • Market Cap$1.521bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BATRA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5312297063

Company Profile

Liberty Braves Group through its subsidiary indirectly owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, the Atlanta Braves' stadium and associated real estate projects.

Latest BATRA news

