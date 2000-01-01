Liberty Broadband Corp C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LBRDK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LBRDK
- Market Cap$21.863bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:LBRDK
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5303073051
Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corp serves in the telecommunications industry in the United States. It provides cable services to both residential and small to medium businesses through its fiber, hybrid fiber, and coaxial cable infrastructure.