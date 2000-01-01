Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc A (NASDAQ:LEXEA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LEXEA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LEXEA
- Market Cap$2.772bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:LEXEA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS53046P1093
Company Profile
Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc is an online travel company. It operates a strong brand portfolio with global reach, targeting a broad range of travelers, travel suppliers, and advertisers.