Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LBRT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LBRT
- Market Cap$1.247bn
- SymbolNYSE:LBRT
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS53115L1044
Company Profile
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas E&P companies in North America.