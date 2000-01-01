Liberty One Lithium Corp (TSX:LBY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LBY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LBY
- Market CapCAD3.500m
- SymbolTSX:LBY
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA53116A1075
Company Profile
Liberty One Lithium Corp is an exploration company engaged in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits. The company's properties include Pocitos West Project in Argentina and North Paradox in the United States.