LiCo Energy Metals Inc (TSX:LIC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LIC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LIC
- Market CapCAD0.550m
- SymbolTSX:LIC
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA5316962011
Company Profile
LiCo Energy Metals Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company's projects comprise Glencore Bucke Property, Teledyne cobalt project, Purickuta exploitation project, Dixie Valley Exploration Project and Black Rock Desert Exploration project.