- Market Cap£22.890m
- SymbolLSE:LID
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINGB0030546849
LiDCO Group PLC supplies non-invasive and minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring equipment to hospitals. The company's products are used principally in the treatment of high-risk patients in both critical care units and in the operating theater. Their products monitor the amount of blood flowing around the body helping clinicians and nurses to ensure that vital organs are kept adequately perfused with oxygenated blood by the adjustment of supportive fluid and drugs. The group has one reportable segment the supply of monitors, consumables and support services associated with or complementary to the use of the LiDCO's cardiac monitoring equipment. LiDXO's derives its major part of the revenue from the United Kingdom.