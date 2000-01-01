Company Profile

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG or the LLB Group is a universal banking and financial services group. The bank’s business activities are divided into three operating segments: retail & corporate banking, private banking, and institutional clients. The company’s product and services portfolio includes various financial services, such as payment processing, lending, mortgage, individual pension fund solutions, wealth planning, taxation, asset management, and investment advisory, among others. The company generates most of its revenue from the retail & corporate banking segment, and more than half of its revenue is earned in Liechtensteinische.Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is banking corporation which provides retail & corporate banking, private banking, wealth management business and institutional client services.