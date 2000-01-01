Company Profile

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG or the LLB Group is a universal banking group that includes three banks operating in Liechtenstenstein, Switzerland, and Austria. It also consists of two competence centers, including asset management and fund services. LLB Group's activities include retail and corporate banking, private banking, and institutional client services. Most of the earning assets on the balance sheet include loans, primarily in the form of mortgages, and claims due from other banks. The group's income is split nearly evenly between a net fee and commission income and net interest income. LLB Groups also generates notable income from securities.Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is banking corporation which provides retail & corporate banking, private banking, wealth management business and institutional client services.