Life Concepts Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8056)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapHKD267.380m
  • SymbolSEHK:8056
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • ISINKYG2763T1022

Dining Concepts Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong based company, engaged in the operation of restaurants and provides catering management as well as design services.

