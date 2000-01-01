Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc (which was rebranded from Sovran Self Storage, Inc in 2016) is a fully integrated, real estate investment trust that acquires and manages self-storage properties throughout the United States. The company operates under the brand names Life Storage. Approximately under half of the company's revenue is derived from stores in the states of Texas and Florida. The remainder of sales is distributed across the United States. The company's operations in rental income from customers renting storage space on a month-to-month basis generates a majority of operating revenue. The company also offers storage to both individual of commercial renters and has special storage units available for vehicles and wine.Life Storage Inc is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring and managing self-storage properties.