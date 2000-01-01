Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LSI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LSI

  • Market Cap$4.929bn
  • SymbolNYSE:LSI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINUS53223X1072

Company Profile

Life Storage Inc is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring and managing self-storage properties.

Latest LSI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .