Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc develops and maintains an employee well-being platform utilizing content developed by the company. It generates revenue in three main ways: First, annual subscription fee which is a flat fee enterprise subscription in a lump sum at the beginning of each program year. Second, for clients of its embedded solutions, it invoices on a per member per month basis where the number of people with access to 7 LifeSpeak in the past month drives the fee amount for that month. Third from existing clients as it charges fees for upgrades to more content, additional features, and events, such as Mental Health Marathons.